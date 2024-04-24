Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,758. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.