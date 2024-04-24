West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.15.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.91%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
