West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.