First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
