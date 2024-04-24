Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.28 per share for the quarter.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $525.32. 2,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $550.15 and its 200-day moving average is $506.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $379.77 and a 12-month high of $616.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total value of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

