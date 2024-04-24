Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLAD remained flat at $21.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,905. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

