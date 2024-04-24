Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.88 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $464,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $205,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

