Lesa Sroufe & Co Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 2.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

SLV opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.