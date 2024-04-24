Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 7,095 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.