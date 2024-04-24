Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,250 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

