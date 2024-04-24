KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
KVH Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.64. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
