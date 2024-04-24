KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

KVH Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.64. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.