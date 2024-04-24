Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Trimmed by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,913,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289,917. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.