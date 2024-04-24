JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 126,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $619.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

