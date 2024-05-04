Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Lowered to $61.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s current price.

Z has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Z opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 in the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

