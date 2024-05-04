Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $425.76 and last traded at $423.21. 13,150,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,575,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.52.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.56 and a 200 day moving average of $411.72.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

