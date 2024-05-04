Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $425.76 and last traded at $423.21. 13,150,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,575,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.52.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.56 and a 200 day moving average of $411.72.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.