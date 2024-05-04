Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.43. 523,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,076. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

