Oppenheimer Cuts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $145.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.83.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.90. AGCO has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

