OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

