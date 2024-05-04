LGT Group Foundation Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after buying an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

