Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.64.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.59 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $322.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

