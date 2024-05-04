Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $156,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $219,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.