Jennison Associates LLC Sells 19,198 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $51,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

