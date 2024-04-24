iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $128.13

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.13 and last traded at $128.54, with a volume of 554825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.