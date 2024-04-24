iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.56

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 437966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,622,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

