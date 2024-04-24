Head to Head Survey: Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 6.34% 10.41% 4.29% Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nomad Foods and Borealis Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomad Foods and Borealis Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $3.29 billion 0.93 $208.56 million $1.23 15.24 Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million ($0.21) -18.76

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Borealis Foods on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meal products that include ready-to-cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice creams, such as in-home and out-of-home ice creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains primarily under the Birds Eye, Green Cuisine, iglo, Findus, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

