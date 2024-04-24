Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

