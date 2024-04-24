GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 5,839 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.31. 734,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.