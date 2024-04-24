GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $663.30. The stock had a trading volume of 210,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,960. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $645.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

