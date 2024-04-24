G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGGGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

G6 Materials Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 186.74%. The firm had revenue of C$0.41 million for the quarter.

About G6 Materials

(Get Free Report)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.