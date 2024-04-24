Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.04.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
