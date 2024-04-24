Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

