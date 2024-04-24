Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 189 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 72.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $144,842.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,858 shares of company stock worth $2,153,845. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

