Evercore ISI Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $465.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RACE. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.86.

NYSE:RACE opened at $424.61 on Monday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $273.39 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 86.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

