Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 24th (AMZN, ARLO, CR, CYBR, DAWN, EFSC, GILD, HLT, OCX, PGC)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 24th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $142.00 to $160.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $192.00 price target on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.60 to $4.25. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $158.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $290.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

