Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 24th (AMZN, ARLO, CR, CYBR, DAWN, EFSC, GILD, HLT, OCX, PGC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 24th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR)

had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $142.00 to $160.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $192.00 price target on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.60 to $4.25. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $158.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $290.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

