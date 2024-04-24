Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %
Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 17.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
