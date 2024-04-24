Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 17.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.