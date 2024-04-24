CQS New City High Yield Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Price Performance
LON NCYF opened at GBX 52.69 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £277.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,260.00 and a beta of 0.48. CQS New City High Yield has a 52-week low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.40 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.96.
CQS New City High Yield Company Profile
