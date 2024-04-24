CQS New City High Yield Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NCYF opened at GBX 52.69 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £277.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,260.00 and a beta of 0.48. CQS New City High Yield has a 52-week low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.40 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.96.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

