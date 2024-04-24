Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 90,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 180,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,243.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,271.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,174.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,574.26.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

