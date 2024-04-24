Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 565.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

