WEX (WEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $656.75 million. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $2,890,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,230,615.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $2,890,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,230,615.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

