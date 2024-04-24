Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
SPLP opened at $37.44 on Monday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $763.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10,210.69.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.