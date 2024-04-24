Reviewing Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot N/A -645.75% -18.88% China Merchants Bank 29.91% 14.97% 1.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitcoin Depot and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 169.74%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and China Merchants Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million 0.16 -$26.10 million N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $70.40 billion 1.49 $20.74 billion $3.99 5.21

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Bitcoin Depot on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

