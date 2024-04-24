Philip Renaud Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) Stock

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Renaud sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$260,000.00.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

Shares of CVE KNE opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock has a market cap of C$17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. Kane Biotech Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.17.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.