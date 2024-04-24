Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.62.

NYSE CNI opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 706,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.4% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

