Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $43.46

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.46.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,892,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 466,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,976,067 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

