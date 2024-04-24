BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:ZWEN)

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZWEN stock traded up 0.11 on Wednesday, reaching 31.38. 609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 30.21. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a twelve month low of 25.75 and a twelve month high of 32.18.

