Bfsg LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,726,000 after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,603,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after buying an additional 527,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE VNO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,439. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

