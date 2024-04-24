Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.65. 290,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,142. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,162 shares of company stock worth $3,741,859 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

