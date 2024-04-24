Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Critical Comparison

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alkami Technology and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 3 8 0 2.73 American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. American Software has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.27%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $264.83 million 9.05 -$62.91 million ($0.66) -37.23 American Software $123.66 million 2.82 $10.42 million $0.35 30.03

This table compares Alkami Technology and American Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -23.76% -17.00% -12.00% American Software 10.94% 9.14% 6.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of American Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Software beats Alkami Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services firm. Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, client order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing software and services. In addition, it offers ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

