Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 3,997 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Vistra Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE VST traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,645. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

