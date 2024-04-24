5,395 Shares in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 754.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 102,923 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 357.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHX. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

JHX opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

