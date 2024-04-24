1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 650.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,417 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

